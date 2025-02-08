Hawks request waivers on new guard ‘Bones’ Hyland only two days after trade with Clippers

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on Nah’Shon “Bones” Hyland on Saturday, two days after the guard was acquired from the Los Angeles Clippers. The Clippers acquired guard Bogdan Bogdanovic and three second-round draft picks from the Hawks for guard Terance Mann and Hyland in a trade announced late Thursday. On Friday, the Hawks traded forward De’Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Caris LeVert, Georges Niang, future second-round picks and pick swaps. Hawks general manager Landry Fields didn’t include Hyland in his discussion about the team’s future on Friday, so Saturday’s move was not a surprise.

