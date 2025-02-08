Hawks GM Landry Fields says trades of Hunter, Bogdanovic help team this season and beyond

ATLANTA (AP) — Hawks general manager Landry Fields said it was difficult parting ways with two veterans, but he believes Atlanta is in a better place for this season and beyond. The Hawks traded De’Andre Hunter to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday and dealt guard Bogdan Bogdanovic to the Los Angeles Clippers. The Hawks got Caris LeVert and Georges Niang from the Cavs, along with three second-round picks, and guard Terance Mann joined the Hawks from the Clippers. In his sixth season, Hunter is averaging a career-high 19.0 points and shooting a career-best 39.3% from 3-point range.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.