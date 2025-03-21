Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss remainder of regular season with left hand injury

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season with an injury to his left hand. The Hawks say an MRI showed Capela had a ligament injury in the fourth metacarpal of his hand. The Hawks say Capela will be evaluated in three to four weeks. Atlanta’s final regular-season game is scheduled for April 13 against Orlando. The 30-year-old Capela lost his starting job to Onyeka Okongwu in mid-January. In 55 games, including 41 starts, Capela is averaging 8.9 points and 8.5 rebounds following eight consecutive seasons scoring in double figures.

