Hawkins scores 26 as No. 10 seed K-State beats No. 15 seed Arizona State 71-66 in Big 12 tourney

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Coleman Hawkins had a season-best 26 points, David N’Guessan converted a crucial three-point play in the final minute, and No. 10 seed Kansas State beat No. 15 seed Arizona State 71-66 in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament on Tuesday night.

Dug McDaniel added 14 points and Max Jones and Brendan Hausen scored 10 apiece for the Wildcats (16-16), who had won two of their last three entering the tournament and now get No. 7 seed Baylor in the second round Wednesday night.

Alston Mason had 17 points to lead the Sun Devils (13-19). Joson Sanon and Basheer Jihad scored 13 apiece and Shawn Phillips Jr. finished with 11 points and 14 rebounds.

Kansas State opened the game on a 17-4 run, watched Arizona State counter with a 20-4 run of its own, and then used another 11-0 run later in the first half to take control. But the outcome was never assured until N’Guessan, who dealt with foul trouble all game, slashed through the lane to convert his three-point play for a 71-64 lead with 37.2 seconds remaining.

The Sun Devils played their fifth consecutive game without freshman Jayden Quaintance, who continued to deal with a right knee injury. The forward had 18 points and seven rebounds against Kansas State in his most recent game on Feb. 23.

Adam Miller returned from a strained oblique for the Sun Devils, but they still played just seven the entire game.

Before tipoff, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press that Arizona State coach Bobby Hurley was expected to return for an 11th season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because no official announcement has been made.

Takeaways

Arizona State finished with a losing record for the fourth time in five years.

Kansas State finished with a 20-10 advantage in points off turnovers, despite committing three more than the Sun Devils.

Key moment

N’Guessan’s slashing layup on which he was fouled. He’s just a 58.5% foul shooter but made the free throw.

Key stats

Kansas State led for 35 minutes, 39 seconds.

Up next

The Wildcats will play the Bears on Wednesday night.

