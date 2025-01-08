Hawkins hits 6 3s, scores 22, Williams adds 18 points as Texas Tech beats BYU 72-67

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Elijah Hawkins hit a career-high six 3s and scored 22 points, Darrion Williams added 18 points on 7-of-11 shooting and Texas Tech beat BYU 72-67 to end the Cougars’ 14-game home win streak. Chance McMillian made three 3s and finished with 16 points and eight rebounds for Texas Tech (11-3, 2-1 Big 12). Fousseyni Traore led the Cougars with 14 points and Mawot Mag scored 11. Trey Stewart hit a 3-pointer — his second made basket this season — to close the first half and give BYU a 34-32 lead. After Williams hit a cutting McMillian for a layup. Mag’s putback of a miss by Traore made it 67-64 with 1:03 to go but BYU got no closer.

