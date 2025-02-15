Hat-trick scorer Marmoush and Gonzalez make Man City look like old self again

Manchester City’s new signings have Pep Guardiola’s team looking like its old self again. Omar Marmoush netted a first-half hat trick in a 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League and Nico Gonzalez provided a level of midfield control that City has lacked since Ballon d’Or winner Rodri went down with a season-ending knee injury. It was the kind of dominant performance that was a mainstay of Guardiola’s side as it won four straight league titles before a string of uncharacteristic losses in the autumn. Guardiola says “we remembered what we were, that we have not been this season.”

