Harry Kane revels in a statement win for Bayern Munich in the Champions League

By JAMES ELLINGWORTH The Associated Press
Bayern's Harry Kane celebrates after scoring the opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Bayer Leverkusen and Bayern Munich at the BayArena in Leverkusen, Germany, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rolf Vennenbernd]

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane is one step closer to being a Champions League winner, and he wants to enjoy Bayern Munich’s statement victory over German rival Bayer Leverkusen. Kane tells broadcaster Prime Video the 5-0 win over two legs “shows the type of team that we are.” Kane adds that Bayern hadn’t wanted to protect its three-goal lead from the first leg, but instead sought to put Leverkusen under more pressure by creating chances early on. Next stop in the Champions League is a quarterfinal meeting with Inter Milan.

