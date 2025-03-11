Harry Kane revels in a statement win for Bayern Munich in the Champions League

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Harry Kane is one step closer to being a Champions League winner, and he wants to enjoy Bayern Munich’s statement victory over German rival Bayer Leverkusen. Kane tells broadcaster Prime Video the 5-0 win over two legs “shows the type of team that we are.” Kane adds that Bayern hadn’t wanted to protect its three-goal lead from the first leg, but instead sought to put Leverkusen under more pressure by creating chances early on. Next stop in the Champions League is a quarterfinal meeting with Inter Milan.

