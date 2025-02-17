Harry Kane misses Bayern training with facial injury a day ahead of Celtic game

MUNICH (AP) — Harry Kane has sat out Bayern Munich’s training because of a facial injury, a day ahead of the team’s Champions League match against Celtic. Kane needed treatment on his face toward the end of Bayern’s 0-0 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, though he was able to finish the game. Bayern coach Vincent Kompany says it’s “nothing serious” and “we’ll see early tomorrow how he feels.” Bayern hosts Celtic on Tuesday in the second leg of their Champions League playoff. Kane scored to help the team win the first leg 2-1 in Glasgow last week.

