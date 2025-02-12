Harry Kane in NFL? Maybe, but he first wants trophies at Bayern after latest Champions League goal

England soccer captain Harry Kane scored another goal in the Champions League then reiterated his desire to one day take his kicking skills to the NFL. Kane netted what proved to be the winning goal for Bayern Munich in a 2-1 victory over Celtic in the first leg of their Champions League playoff. In an interview with CBS after the game, Kane was asked about his love for the NFL and says switching from soccer to American football “is something in the back of my mind.” Kane says “I’ve been asked about it before and my focus is on here, the Champions League, Bayern Munich. But it’s something I’d like to explore in a future date.”

