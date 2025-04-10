Harrison Barnes swishes 3-pointer at the buzzer as Spurs stun Warriors with 114-111 win

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Harrison Barnes made a 3-pointer at the buzzer after committing a foul moments earlier that could have cost his team, and the San Antonio Spurs stunned the Golden State Warriors 114-111 on Wednesday night.

Draymond Green made two free throws with 3.1 seconds left to make it 111-all after Barnes fouled him, then the veteran guard let it fly over Jimmy Butler and was immediately swarmed by his teammates when the horn sounded.

Keldon Johnson made a go-ahead layup with 11 seconds left after tying the game with 32 seconds remaining and finished with 21 points.

Butler scored 13 of his 28 points in the fourth quarter and converted 16 of 17 free throws and Stephen Curry scored 30 with five 3-pointers and grabbed eight rebounds, but this loss could jeopardize Golden State securing a top-six playoff seed and avoiding the play-in tournament.

Stephon Castle also had 21 for San Antonio.

Green contributed 13 points, nine rebounds and eight assists but the Warriors lost a critical game at home for a second straight time.

Buddy Hield came off the bench to score 12 as the Warriors for much of the game looked like the more energized group as both teams played on consecutive nights — Golden State coming off a 133-95 win at Phoenix and San Antonio a 122-117 road loss to the Clippers.

Barnes wound up with 20 points against his former team as the Spurs snapped a three-game skid with just their second victory in 10 games.

Rockets: Chris Paul scored 10 of his 12 points in the second quarter facing his team from last season.

Warriors: Of Golden State’s 45 first-half shots, 29 were 3s.

Curry hit back-to-back 3-pointers 30 seconds apart early in the third quarter and that gave him the three 3s he needed to reach 300 for the season — his NBA-record sixth season with 300 or more from deep. Klay Thompson and James Harden have each done so once.

Golden State notched 29 assists on 36 baskets.

San Antonio visits Phoenix on Friday night while the Warriors play at Portland on Friday night before returning to Chase Center to host the Clippers in Sunday’s regular-season finale.

