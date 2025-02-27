Harris scores 21 points and SMU beats Cal 81-77 after blowing big second-half lead

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Chuck Harris scored 21 points and SMU beat California 81-77 despite blowing a 16-point second-half lead Wednesday night.

Harris was 9-of-12 shooting with three 3-pointers. B.J. Edwards added 18 points and five assists and Samet Yigitoglu had 11 points for the Mustangs (21-7, 12-5 ACC), who shot 56%, made 8 of 15 3-point attempts and survived 18 turnovers.

Jeremiah Wilkinson scored 20 points that included a trio of 3-pointers, Mady Sissoko had 16 points and Rytis Petraitis 12 for the Golden Bears. Cal (12-16, 5-12) shot only 39% but was 22 of 32 at the line to the Mustangs’ 13 of 20 and used strong offensive rebounding for 21 second-chance points.

After Cal tied the game with 5 1/2 minutes left, SMU scored the next nine points. Sissoko scored Cal’s last six points in the final minute and it wasn’t until Matt Cross sank two free throws with three seconds left that SMU clinched the win.

The Mustangs led by 16 after Edwards’ 3-pointer to open the second half and were still up by 10 when a 15-5 Cal run capped by four Andrej Stojakovic free throws tied the game.

SMU led 42-29 led at halftime behind 13 points from Harris.

SMU swept the season series having beaten Cal 76-65 on Jan. 29 in Dallas.

The Golden Bears have lost five straight.

Cal is host to Boston College and SMU plays at Stanford in Saturday games.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.