Harris’ 21 points leads SMU assault in 93-71 drubbing over Georgia Tech

DALLAS (AP) — Chuck Harris scored 21 points and B.J. Edwards scored 19 points and SMU ended a two-game losing streak by dismantling Georgia Tech 93-71. Reserve Javian McCollum scored 20 points for Georgia Tech. SMU led 13-4 after the first five minutes, 32-13 at the midway point of the first half and 43-15 after 15 minutes of play. SMU had an insurmountable 50-19 halftime lead in which they shot 56% (19 for 34). Eleven of their 19 made baskets came on dunks (four) and layups (seven).

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.