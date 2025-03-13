Harding hits late 3 to help Iowa pull away and beat Ohio State 77-70 in a Big Ten Tournament opener

By The Associated Press
Iowa guard Brock Harding (2) reacts to a basket against Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the first round of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 12, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Michael Conroy]

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Brock Harding scored 15 points that included a clutch 3-pointer to help 15th-seeded Iowa pull away from No. 10 seed Ohio State for a 77-70 victory on Wednesday night in a Big Ten Tournament opener.

Bruce Thornton converted a three-point play and then added a pullup jumper following a Harding turnover to cut the Ohio State deficit to 72-70 with 45 seconds left. Harding answered with a 3-pointer, Thornton missed a 3 on the other end and Payton Sandfort added two free throws to seal it for the Hawkeyes.

Iowa (17-15) will move on to face fifth-seeded Wisconsin (23-8) in the second round on Thursday.

Payton Sandfort finished with 17 points for the Hawkeyes, who shot 55% (29 of 53). Josh Dix added 16 points and Pryce Sandfort had 10. Harding shot 5 of 6 from the floor and made three 3-pointers.

Thornton scored 24 points and had nine assists to lead Ohio State (17-15). Devin Royal chipped in with 17 points and Micah Parrish had 16.

There were 13 lead changes and the score was tied 10 times. Iowa shot 10 of 24 from 3-point range while Ohio State was 5 of 22 from distance.

The teams were tied at 37 at the break then Iowa opened the second half on a 17-9 run for its largest lead at 54-46, with about 14 minutes remaining. The Hawkeyes took the lead for good, 62-61, with 7:11 to play.

__

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.