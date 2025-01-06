Harbaugh says Baltimore WR Zay Flowers’ knee injury isn’t season ending, describes him as day to day

Baltimore Ravens coach John Harbaugh says receiver Zay Flowers’ knee injury is not season ending. But Harbaugh gave no assurances about a quick return. He says Flowers will be day to day. Flowers hurt his knee in Saturday’s victory over Cleveland. The Ravens face Pittsburgh this coming Saturday to begin the postseason. Flowers this season became the first Ravens wide receiver to earn Pro Bowl honors. He caught 74 passes for 1,059 yards and four touchdowns. Harbaugh says running back Justice Hill and offensive lineman Patrick Mekari are trending well after illness limited them last weekend.

