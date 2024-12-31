Harbaugh, Chargers taking business-as-usual approach with 5th seed in AFC still up for grabs

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Chargers could have their AFC playoff seeding locked in before going to bed Saturday night in Las Vegas. When it comes to Jim Harbaugh’s plans for playing or resting his starters, he is keeping things close to the vest as usual. The Chargers (10-6) could have a chance at moving up to the fifth seed and a trip to Houston for the wild-card round if Cincinnati beats Pittsburgh on Saturday night. If the Steelers win, the Bolts are locked into the sixth seed and a trip to the AFC North champion. That would be Baltimore — and a possible Harbaugh Bowl rematch — if the Ravens beat the Browns on Saturday afternoon.

