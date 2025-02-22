Haraldsson scores twice as Lille moves to third place in French league with 2-1 win over Monaco

PARIS (AP) — Hakon Arnar Haraldsson has scored a brace as Lille beat Monaco 2-1 and leapfrogged its French league rival to move into third place in the standings. Lille has 41 points, one more than Riviera rivals Nice and Monaco. Fourth-place Nice has one match in hand and takes on struggling Montpellier on Sunday. Haraldsson, who joined Lille in July 2023 from FC Copenhagen, has scored four league goals this season. Second-place Marseille later travels to Auxerre. Runaway leader PSG plays at Lyon on Sunday.

