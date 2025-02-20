Hannah Miller and Julia Gosling each score 2 goals and the Sceptres beat the Sirens 4-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Hannah Miller and Julia Gosling each scored two goals, and the Toronto Sceptres beat the New York Sirens 4-1 on Wednesday night for their fifth straight win.

Toronto (7-2-4-6) moved into a tie for second in the PWHL standings, matching Minnesota with 29 points. The Sceptres have scored at least three goals in eight straight games, the longest streak in PWHL history.

New York (4-3-2-9) has lost six straight games, five in regulation.

Miller opened the scoring midway through the second period. Her one-timer deflected off a stick and went off the shoulder of goalkeeper Corinne Schroeder to hit the crossbar before sneaking across the goal line.

Gosling added a power-play goal with 6:48 left in the second when she was able to get the rebound near the net and went top shelf. It was the Sceptres’ eighth straight game with a power-play goal to set a PWHL record.

The teams combined for three goals in less than two minutes midway through the third.

Miller scored her 10th goal of the season with 10:41 left for a 3-0 lead and New York forward Alex Carpenter scored 38 seconds later for her seventh goal.

Gosling added her second goal of the game 19 seconds into a power play for Toronto’s 15th goal in its last 29 power plays.

Toronto, which has earned a point in eight straight games, plays on Sunday at Minnesota. New York’s next game will continue the PWHL Takeover Tour at Buffalo’s KeyBank Center on Sunday against Boston.

