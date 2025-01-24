Hannah Hidalgo scores 23 to help No. 3 Notre Dame beat Boston College 89-63

BOSTON (AP) — Hannah Hidalgo scored 23 points and Olivia Miles added 16 to lead No. 3 Notre Dame to an 89-63 victory over Boston College on Thursday night and help the Fighting Irish earn their 12th straight win.

Sonia Citron added nine points, nine rebounds and six assists for the Irish (17-2, 8-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who have not lost since dropping back-to-back games against TCU and Utah in the Cayman Islands Classic over Thanksgiving weekend.

T’yana Todd scored 18 and Andrea Daley had nine rebounds for Boston College (12-9, 3-5), which had its two-game winning streak halted.

There were six lead changes and three ties in the first quarter, and BC went into the break with an 18-17 lead. The Irish made the first two baskets of the second to take the lead for good.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: Hildalgo’s rough shooting start and a BC edge on free throws allowed left the Irish trailing after 10 minutes. Once those problems were sorted out, they pulled away.

BC: The Eagles haven’t beaten a ranked team since topping No. 10 North Carolina State in 2023. BC last beat a top-3 team in the 2006 NCAA Tournament, besting No. 2 Ohio State.

Key moment

Midway through the third quarter, Todd was trapped along the sideline in front of the Eagles’ bench as the crowd counted down the shot clock. With no one to pass to and the count down to 2, she threw an awkward, sideways, two-handed hook shot at the basket — and it went in, for 3.

Key stat

Hidalgo was 4 for 14 shooting in the first half and 5 for 9 in the second.

Up next

Boston College is at Wake Forest on Sunday. Notre Dame visits Virginia Tech next Thursday.

