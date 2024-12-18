Hannah Brandt’s 3rd period goal helps Fleet beat Charge 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Jamie Lee Rattay, Shay Maloney and Hannah Brandt each scored their first goal of the season to help the Boston Fleet beat the Ottawa Charge 3-2. Hilary Knight stole the puck behind the Ottawa net and fed Brandt on the left side for wrist-shot that bounced off the back post into the goal to cap the scoring with 12:34 to play. Shiann Darkangelo, who had one assist in 17 games with Boston last season before she was traded to Ottawa in March, and Aneta Tejralová’s each scored for the Charge.

