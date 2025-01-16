Hank Lebioda wins Korn Ferry Tour’s season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Hank Lebioda won the season-opening Bahamas Golf Classic on Wednesday for his first Korn Ferry Tour title, beating S.H. Kim with a birdie on the first hole of a playoff. Lebioda closed with a 4-under 66 to match Kim (63) at a tournament-record 18-under 262 on the Ocean Club course at Atlantis. The 31-year-old Lebioda, a former Florida State player, won in his 62nd start on the tour. Davis Shore was a stroke back after a 66. Austin Smotherman finished two shots back, also shooting 66. The tournament was the first of two in the Bahamas, with The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic set to start Sunday at The Abaco Club.

