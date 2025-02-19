Hand leads Boston College to 54-36 win over Virginia Tech

BOSTON (AP) — Donald Hand Jr. scored 16 points and Boston College beat Virginia Tech 54-36 on Tuesday night and the Eagles ended their four-game losing streak.

Mylyjael Poteat scored 10 points for the Hokies. Hand and Poteat were the only two players to score in double figures.

The Eagles (11-15, 3-12 ACC) outshot Virginia Tech 45.3% to 29.4%.

Virginia Tech had a 0-for-13 stretch in the first half which allowed BC to build a 17-8 lead. Tobi Lawal threw down a dunk with 15:21 remaining before halftime to give the Hokies a 6-5 lead and they failed to score until Tyler Johnson’s layup with 6:10 before the break.

The Hokies went another four minutes without scoring, Johnson made a 3-pointer, and the basket kept Virginia Tech from breaking the all-time program record for fewest points in a half. On Jan. 12, 1935, the Hokies scored nine points in a half against North Carolina.

Virginia Tech’s first-half point total was the lowest scoring effort by a BC opponent in the shot clock era which started in 1985. The Eagles held Villanova to 13 points on Feb. 15, 1992.

It was also the lowest overall point total BC has held an opponent to since joining the ACC.

Virginia Tech made just 5 of 25 (20%) shots, including 1 for 8 from 3, and missed both its foul shots before halftime.

Virginia Tech (11-15, 6-9) travels to Miami to face the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Boston College hosts Georgia Tech on Saturday.

