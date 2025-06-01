Hamilton passed by Leclerc and Hulkenberg in another low point since joining Ferrari

MONTMELO, Spain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton’s frustrating debut season with Ferrari hit a new low point during the Spanish Grand Prix on Sunday.

A sixth-placed finish wasn’t bad, even for a seven-time world champion.

But Hamilton again finished behind teammate Charles Leclerc, who was third, and had to endure his team telling him to get out the way for Leclerc.

Hamilton was blocking the much faster Leclerc over several early laps until the team order came over the radio.

Worse was to come near the end, however, when Nico Hulkenberg overtook Hamilton in his Sauber.

Hamilton said his car was unbalanced.

“I have no idea why it was so bad,” Hamilton said. “That was the worst race I have experienced, balance-wise.”

Oscar Piastri won Sunday’s race.

The only bright spot for Hamilton since he left Mercedes for Ferrari this season was his sprint win in China. That, however, was followed by a double disqualification for him and Leclerc in the Grand Prix the next day. His best race finish this season was fourth in Imola.

