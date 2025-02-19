Hamilton is ‘exactly where I’m supposed to be’ after emotional day driving Ferrari’s new F1 car

Lewis Hamilton says he is “exactly where I’m supposed to be” after an emotional first day on track in Ferrari’s new car. Hamilton got behind the wheel of the new Ferrari SF-25 for the first time at the team’s Fiorano test track. Thousands of fans gathered outside the fences surrounding the track to see a glimpse of their new hero. The 40-year-old Hamilton shocked the motorsports world last year when he announced he was leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari. Hamilton had been at Mercedes for 11 years and won six of his seven titles with the Silver Arrows. He says “I really feel at home. I know I’m exactly where I’m supposed to be. It feels natural. It feels right.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.