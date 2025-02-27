Hamilton goes fastest for Ferrari as rain in Bahrain hits F1 testing

SAKHIR, Bahrain (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has been fastest in his new Ferrari on the morning of the second day of Formula 1 preseason testing in Bahrain. Rain in the desert affected Thursday’s session. The seven-time champion’s best time was nearly four-tenths of a second faster than his former teammate George Russell of Mercedes. Carlos Sainz, Jr. was third fastest for Williams. Hamilton’s time was also a second faster than the best lap from the first day of testing on Wednesday which was set by Lando Norris for McLaren. Times in testing often don’t reflect a driver or car’s true pace because of different strategies.

