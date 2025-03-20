Hamilton dismisses talk of frustration with Ferrari after excessive radio chatter

SHANGHAI (AP) — Lewis Hamilton has denied there’s frustration with Ferrari race engineer Ricciardo Adami despite frequently shutting down unnecessary radio chatter between them at the Australian Grand Prix. Hamilton says on Thursday at the Chinese Grand Prix, “Everyone has overreacted.” Hamilton had a miserable debut weekend for Ferrari in Melbourne last week after qualifying eighth and finishing 10th for the final point. The Brit dismissed talk he was further annoyed by the team’s operations in Melbourne. Hamilton says he backs Adami and a post-race chat cleared the air so they can communicate better. Hamilton adds, “There’s no issues in it. It’s done with a smiley face and we move forward.”

