Halftime screamer: PSG’s Luis Campos rages at ref in tunnel for not awarding his team a penalty

PARIS (AP) — Italian referee Davide Massa was screamed at by Paris Saint-Germain soccer adviser Luis Campos for not awarding a penalty during PSG’s 1-0 defeat to Liverpool in the Champions League on Wednesday. Massa went to a red card check to decide if Ibrahima Konaté had pushed PSG forward Bradley Barcola in the back in the 25th minute at Parc des Princes. But no foul was given and Konaté stayed on. Match broadcaster Canal Plus showed images of a furious Campos shouting at Massa as he walked down the tunnel at halftime and berated him loudly. “It’s a red card or penalty in every part of the world,” he screamed at the top of his voice in English, repeating himself three times.

