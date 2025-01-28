Hailie Deegan puts NASCAR in rearview mirror as she fails to find funding for top Xfinity seat

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Hailie Deegan has left NASCAR behind for open-wheel racing this season and it could be for good. She’s been one of NASCAR’s most marketable drivers but hasn’t had the performance or funding to land a top ride and advance her career. Deegan doesn’t want to race in the Truck Series anymore and because any opportunities to advance required cash she doesn’t have, she’s taken another route. Deegan will drive this year for HMD Motorsports in Indy NXT, which is IndyCar’s top development series.

