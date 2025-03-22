Hailey Van Lith vs. Louisville when TCU guard faces team she went deep in March Madness with 3 times

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith is hoping to go deep into the women’s NCAA Tournament with TCU like she did three times with Louisville. As fate would have it in the standout guard’s fifth and final March Madness, Van Lith faces her old team in the second round Sunday. Van Lith started 101 games and averaged 15.4 points for the Cardinals while going to an NCAA Final Four and two other Elite Eights from 2021-23. She then went to LSU and another Elite Eight before transferring to TCU. The Horned Frogs have never been past the second round. They host Louisville on Sunday.

