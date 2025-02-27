Hailey Van Lith helps No. 10 TCU finish perfect regular season at home in 91-56 rout of Houston

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Hailey Van Lith scored 26 points, Madison Conner added 15, all on 3-pointers, and No. 10 TCU finished a perfect regular season at home with a 91-56 blowout of last-place Houston on Wednesday night.

The Horned Frogs (27-3, 15-2 Big 12) extended their winning streak at Schollmaier Arena to 22 games while finishing the regular season at 19-0. TCU is a likely host for the first two rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

The breezy victory extended school single-season records for overall victories and Big 12 wins while setting up TCU’s Sunday showdown with No. 17 Baylor in Waco for the outright Big 12 regular-season championship.

Gia Cooke scored 25 points for the Cougars (5-23, 1-16), who lost their 11th consecutive game. Eight of the losses have been by double figures.

Sedona Prince had 13 points and nine rebounds in the highest-scoring Big 12 game this season for the Horned Frogs.

Takeaways

Houston had as many turnovers and baskets in the first half (seven) and the Big 12’s worst shooting team finished at 36%.

TCU scored on 3-pointers six consecutive times late in the first half, part of a 20-2 run for a 52-21 halftime lead. Conner had the first, and Van Lith added three.

Key moment

Conner opened the scoring with a 3-pointer, triggering a 9-0 run.

Key stat

Van Lith and Conner fueled one of the nation’s most prolific offenses from beyond the arc. Van Lith was 4 of 7 and Conner 5 of 12 as TCU finished 13 of 28.

Up next

TCU will go for a regular-season sweep of Baylor after winning in Fort Worth in January to end a 37-game losing streak to the Bears. The skid covered 35 years. Houston finishes the season at home Sunday against UCF.

