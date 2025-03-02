Haggerty scores 25, Rogers adds 21 to help No. 18 Memphis beat UAB 88-81

By The Associated Press
Memphis guard PJ Haggerty (4) dribbles around UAB guard Alejandro Vasquez (10) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 2, 2025, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Butch Dill]

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — PJ Haggerty scored 17 of his 25 points in the final 12 minutes to help No. 18 Memphis rally from an 11-point deficit to beat UAB 88-81 on Sunday and inch closer to the American Athletic Conference regular-season title.

Colby Rogers hit five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points for Memphis (24-5, 14-2) and Dain Dainja had 16 points and a career-high 17 rebounds. Tyrese Hunter added 13 points.

Rogers hit a 3 to make it 48-47 almost three minutes into the second half and give Memphis its first lead since 6-5.

Ja’Borri McGhee led the Blazers (19-10, 12-4) with 22 points and Christian Coleman added 14 points and nine rebounds. Bradley Ezewiro scored 12 points and Yaxel Lendeborg had 10.

Memphis will clinch at least a share of the AAC title if Wichita State beats North Texas on Monday.

The Tigers lead the series 42-12, including a 15-10 at UAB.

Takeaways

Memphis: After a sloppy first half, including nine turnovers, the Tigers dominated in the second half, executing offensively and clamping down defensively.

UAB: The Blazers showed they’ll be a tough out in the conference tournament, which begins March 12.

Key moment

Nicholas Jourdain was fouled as he threw down a two-handed putback dunk off a miss by Dainja. The free throw gave Memphis an 82-74 lead with two minutes to play.

Key stat

Memphis, which made 14 of 35 from the field before the intermission, shot 67% (22 of 33) in the second half.

Up next

Memphis plays Tuesday at UTSA. UAB hosts Florida Atlantic on Thursday.

