Hagel scores go-ahead goal early in 3rd and Lightning snap Senators’ 5-game win streak 4-3

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brandon Hagel scored less than two minutes into the third period to give the Tampa Bay Lightning the lead for good in a 4-3 win that snapped the Ottawa Senators’ five-game winning streak. Luke Glendening, Nikita Kucherov and Ryan McDonagh also scored for Tampa Bay while Andrei Vasilevskiy finished with 25 saves. Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson scored for Ottawa. Linus Ullmark, making his first start in goal since Dec. 22, finished with 34 saves. Thomas Chabot had two assists in the game for Ottawa.

