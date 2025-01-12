Hady Habib becomes the first man representing Lebanon to win a Grand Slam singles match

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Hady Habib’s history-making run at the Australian Open will continue. The first man to represent Lebanon in a Grand Slam singles tournament became the first to win a match by defeating Bu Yunchaokete of China 7-6 (4), 6-4, 7-6 (6) on Sunday. The 26-year-old Habib won three matches in qualifying rounds just to get into the field of 128 players. Now he’ll be one of the 64 to make it into the second round after his victory on Day 1 at Melbourne Park. Habib, who is ranked outside the top 200, was born in Houston, Texas; his father is Lebanese. Habib went to Texas A&M University. He represented Lebanon at the Paris Olympics last year.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.