Hadjar to fill Lawson’s seat at Formula 1 team RB for 2025 season

LONDON (AP) — Racing Bulls saysit has signed 20-year-old driver Isack Hadjar for upcoming Formula 1 season. The Frenchman will team up with Yuki Tsunoda at RB after filling the seat left vacant by new Red Bull driver Liam Lawson. The announcement made by RB on Friday came a day after Red Bull promoted Lawson to drive alongside world champion Max Verstappen. Hadjar finished runner-up in the F2 feeder series this season.

