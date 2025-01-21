Haas appoints Laura Mueller as F1’s first female race engineer

Haas has appointed Laura Mueller as the first female race engineer in Formula 1. Haas says on Tuesday that Mueller will be working with French driver Esteban Ocon this year. Race engineer is a very visible role in F1 since they’re on the radio to drivers during races and those messages are broadcast. Haas was seventh in the constructor standings last year and has a new lineup with Ocon and Ollie Bearman. Mueller was promoted from her role as performance engineer. The German has been with Haas since 2022.

