Haaland still an injury doubt for Man City ahead of Liverpool match in Premier League

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says striker Erling Haaland remains a doubt for the Premier League match against Liverpool as he recovers from a knee injury. Haaland hurt his right knee late in the 4-0 win over Newcastle in the league last weekend and didn’t play in the 3-1 loss at Real Madrid on Wednesday which eliminated City from the Champions League. Guardiola was asked about Haaland’s availability against Liverpool on Sunday. Guardiola says he is unsure and that the striker will undergo a test on Saturday. Guardiola didn’t go any further than saying “maybe.” Guardiola says John Stones, who came off early in the game against Madrid, might require surgery on a leg injury.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.