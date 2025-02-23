Haaland left out of Man City squad for Premier League clash with Liverpool

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Erling Haaland has been left out of the Manchester City squad for the Premier League clash with Liverpool on Sunday after failing to recover from injury in time. The Norway international was an unused substitute against Real Madrid in the Champions League on Wednesday, having been forced off late in the previous game against Newcastle. City manager Pep Guardiola said Friday he did not know if his leading scorer would be available. Haaland has scored 27 goals in all competitions this season.

