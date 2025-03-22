Haaland helps Norway start its World Cup qualifying campaign with 5-0 rout

Erling Haaland has helped Norway make a positive start to its World Cup qualifying campaign by scoring in a 5-0 rout at Moldova. Norway’s third and last World Cup appearance was back in 1998, two years before Haaland was born. Haaland now leads a team featuring Arsenal midfielder Martin Odegaard that bears high expectations of reaching the 2026 tournament in the United States, Mexico and Canada. The Scandinavian side is favored to win Group I, which also includes Estonia and Israel. Haaland scored Norway’s second goal against the outmatched Moldova.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.