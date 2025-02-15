Haaland appears to hurt knee late in Man City’s win over Newcastle

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Star striker Erling Haaland has been substituted after appearing to hurt his knee late in Manchester City’s 4-0 win over Newcastle in the Premier League. Haaland sat down clutching his right knee but was able to walk off the field unassisted in the 87th minute on Saturday. He took a seat on the team bench. He did not appear to receive any immediate medical attention and seemed unaffected when he shook hands with players on the field after the game. Still, the incident raised concerns about the Norway striker’s availability for City’s Champions League game against Real Madrid on Wednesday. City trails 3-2 from the first leg of the playoff round, with the winner advancing to the round of 16.

