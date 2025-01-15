Gunnar Gundy to join his father’s staff as assistant coach at Oklahoma State

Former Oklahoma State quarterback Gunnar Gundy will join his father’s staff as an assistant coach. Gundy’s X account bio says he will be a quality control coach for Mike Gundy’s quarterbacks. An Oklahoma State spokesperson confirmed the hire. Gunnar Gundy played three seasons at Oklahoma State, mostly as a backup. He played in nine games, passed for 449 yards and four touchdowns and ran for 120 yards and a score. He played last season for Emporia State, a Division II program, before entering the transfer portal. He’ll be trying to help his father bounce back from a 3-9 season.

