Guirassy scores 4 goals for Dortmund, first to do so since Haaland in 2020

DORTMUND, Germany (AP) — Serhou Guirassy became the first player since Erling Haaland to score four goals for Borussia Dortmund in a 6-0 rout of Union Berlin in the Bundesliga. Haaland scored his four in a 5-2 win at Hertha Berlin in November 2020. Guirassy had only scored nine in 19 league games prior to Union’s visit. It was far from reaching the 28 goals he scored in 28 Bundesliga appearances for Stuttgart last season. Guirassy had struggled to impress as Dortmund made a faltering start to this season.

