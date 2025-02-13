Guerrero’s approaching his Tuesday deadline for a long-term contract with Blue Jays

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — The Toronto Blue Jays hope to reach a long-term contract with star first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. before he reports to spring training, his deadline to reach a deal. Guerrero is eligible for free agency after the World Series and says he won’t negotiate after he reports, which is expected to be on Tuesday. Toronto general manager Ross Atkins says “We’ve worked extremely hard on keeping Vlad here for a long time” and adds: ”The desire is strong and we will continue to do that. We will never close the door.”

