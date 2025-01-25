Guardiola understanding after new Man City signing Khusanov makes horrible start

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — New Manchester City signing Abdukodir Khusanov has endured a horrible introduction to the Premier League. His mistake has gifted Chelsea a goal inside three minutes on Saturday. Khusanov completed a 40 million euros ($41.5 million) move from Lens this week and was quickly handed his debut by manager Pep Guardiola at Etihad Stadium. He got an attempted header to City goalkeeper Ederson all wrong. His underhit pass was seized on by Nicolas Jackson. With Ederson exposed, Jackson passed to Noni Madueke to fire into an open net. The 20-year-old Khusanov looked shocked as cameras focused on him.

