Guardiola says Man City has ‘no chance’ of winning Premier League despite win in 500th game

LEICESTER, England (AP) — Even after marking his 500th game in charge of Manchester City with a much-needed victory, Pep Guardiola insisted his team has “no chance” of winning a fifth straight Premier League title. City ended a five-game winless run in all competitions by beating Leicester 2-0 on Sunday. The win still left City 14 points behind Liverpool after the leaders trounced West Ham 5-0 away, with Arne Slot’s team also having a game in hand. Guardiola says “we are far away from winning the Premier League. We accept there’s already no chance of that but we have other things to fight for.”

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.