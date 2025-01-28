Guardiola and Man City face prospect of Champions League exit: ‘I appreciate all of your concern’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — With Manchester City needing a win to avoid a stunning early exit from the Champions League, Pep Guardiola wasn’t in the mood to discuss the prospect of his once-dominant team crashing out of European club soccer’s most prestigious competition. The requirements are clear: Anything other than victory over Brugge on Wednesday and the 2023 champion is out. With one game remaining in the league phase of the competition, the odds are still stacked in City’s favor against Brugge. But in a season that saw City pick up only one win in 13 games from October to December, nothing can be taken for granted.

