Guardians top prospect Chase DeLauter has surgery for sports hernia; expected to miss 8 to 12 weeks

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — Guardians top prospect Chase DeLauter had surgery Tuesday to repair a sports hernia and is expected to miss the first couple of months of the season. The outfielder hurt his bilateral core muscle during a pregame workout Feb. 28. DeLauter was examined Monday by Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia, and he confirmed the sports hernia and recommended surgery. The Guardians said that DeLauter would return to Arizona later in the week to begin his rehab. The return-to-play timeframe for similar cases is 8 to 12 weeks. DeLauter hit .261 with eight homers and 24 RBis across three minor league levels last season.

