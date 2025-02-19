Guardians sign left-hander John Means, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians have signed pitcher John Means to a one-year contract. The team announced the signing on Wednesday. Means will not be immediately available as he recovers from Tommy John surgery. The 31-year-old left-hander underwent the elbow procedure last June, the second of two such operations since 2022. Means has a club option for 2026, but financial details were not announced. He spent all seven seasons of his major league career with the Baltimore Orioles, posting a 23-26 record with a 3.68 ERA.

