Guardians have starting rotation set, but outfield spots are still up for grabs

Stephen Vogt has his pitching rotation sorted for the start of the season. The Cleveland Guardians manager and front office still have other roster issues to sort out before Thursday’s opener at Kansas City. Vogt told reporters Sunday that Logan Allen will be the team’s fifth starter and Triston McKenzie will begin the season working out of the bullpen. The outfield, especially right field, is the biggest question left with the Guardians’ roster. Nolan Jones returns to the organization after Cleveland acquired him from Colorado for infielder/outfielder Tyler Freeman.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.