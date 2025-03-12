Guard Kevin Zeitler and the Titans agree on a 1-year, $9 million deal, AP source says

Guard Kevin Zeitler and the Tennessee Titans have agreed on a one-year, $9 million contract, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t announced the move. Zeitler started 16 games for the Detroit Lions last season. The 35-year-old has started 197 games in 13 seasons with the Bengals, Giants, Ravens and Lions. The Titans, who own the No. 1 overall pick in the draft, haven’t addressed the quarterback position so far in free agency. They agreed on a four-year deal, $82 million with left tackle Dan Moore with that includes $50 million guaranteed.

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.