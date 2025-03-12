Group of 10 athletic directors in charge of enforcing new rules under college sports lawsuit

Ten athletic directors are taking on the biggest lift in college sports, figuring out how to enforce new rules that will come into play when terms of the landmark lawsuit settlement reconfiguring their industry go into effect this summer. The NCAA and five conferences named as defendants in the House settlement on Wednesday revealed a list of the ADs on the Settlement Implementation Committee. Among their tasks are creating a digital platform for schools to report payments to athletes and creating a system that endures third-party NIL deals are legitimate.

