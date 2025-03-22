Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke likely out for rest of regular season with injured knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies likely will be without forward Brandon Clarke for at least the rest of the regular season with a sprained right knee. The Grizzlies announced an update on Clarke who hurt his knee in Wednesday night’s loss at Portland. The team said Clarke has a high-grade PCL sprain suffered when he fell to the floor in the first quarter of that loss. The Grizzlies will provide a more specific timeline will be provided once a treatment plan is set. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and are 5-5 over their last 10 games. They have slipped from No. 2 in the Western Conference to fifth.

