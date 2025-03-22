Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke likely out for rest of regular season with injured knee

By The Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke, right, shoots over Portland Trail Blazers center Donovan Clingan during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, March 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Craig Mitchelldyer]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies likely will be without forward Brandon Clarke for at least the rest of the regular season with a sprained right knee. The Grizzlies announced an update on Clarke who hurt his knee in Wednesday night’s loss at Portland. The team said Clarke has a high-grade PCL sprain suffered when he fell to the floor in the first quarter of that loss. The Grizzlies will provide a more specific timeline will be provided once a treatment plan is set. The Grizzlies have lost three straight and are 5-5 over their last 10 games. They have slipped from No. 2 in the Western Conference to fifth.

